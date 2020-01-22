One of our favorite music documentaries got a new season! Unsung, Tvone’s longest-running and award-winning documentary returns Sunday, February 23at 10 P.M. ET/9C. The new season kicks off with the popular 90s male R&B group Dru Hill. This should be good, we’ve been waiting for them to break down their story for a while now. The season will continue with more R&b and hip hop artist sharing their journey’s.

Hip Hop’s first female star MC Roxanne Shante will tell her struggles as well as singer/actor Christopher Williams.

Funk and disco band Skyy; the “Mother of Freestyle” Shannon; Grammy Award-winning crooner behind the 1972 number one single “Me and Mrs. Jones,” Billy Paul; vocal powerhouse Betty Wright, best known for the 70s hit single “Clean Up Woman;”and multi-Grammy Award-winning musician Al Jarreau.

Added to that line up is one episode that will surely get hip fans glued to the TV. Unsung will feature Atlanta hip hop quartet Goodie Mob.

Will you watch the new season?

Dru Hill Kicks Off New Season of 'Unsung'

Written By: Divine Martino Posted January 22, 2020

