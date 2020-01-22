CLOSE
Dru Hill Kicks Off New Season of ‘Unsung’

Check Out Who's on the New Season of TvOne's Unsung!

Dru Hill dynamic lead

Source: MotorCity Casino Sound Board / MotorCity Casino Sound Board

One of our favorite music documentaries got a new season! Unsung, Tvone’s longest-running and award-winning documentary returns Sunday, February 23at 10 P.M. ET/9C. The new season kicks off with the popular 90s male R&B group Dru Hill. This should be good, we’ve been waiting for them to break down their story for a while now. The season will continue with more R&b and hip hop artist sharing their journey’s.

Roxanne Shante

Source: Provided by Roxanne Shante / Provided by Roxanne Shante

Hip Hop’s first female star MC Roxanne Shante will tell her struggles as well as  singer/actor Christopher Williams.

christopher williams

Source: na / na

Funk and disco band Skyy; the “Mother of Freestyle” Shannon; Grammy Award-winning crooner behind the 1972 number one single “Me and Mrs. Jones,” Billy Paul; vocal powerhouse Betty Wright, best known for the 70s hit single “Clean Up Woman;”and multi-Grammy Award-winning musician Al Jarreau.

 

Goodie Mob at Center Stage

Source: Muddy Water Group / Radio One Atlanta

Added to that line up is one episode that will surely get hip fans glued to the TV. Unsung will feature Atlanta hip hop quartet Goodie Mob.

Will you watch the new season?

 

 

 

