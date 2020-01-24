Lewk Of The Week: Kiki Layne’s Orange Valentino Shorts Suit Won Paris Fashion Week

Kiki Layne has never met a front row of a fashion show that she didn’t like…and the recent Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Show at Paris Fashion Week was no different.

The If Beale Street Could Talk actress literally took my breath away in this orange shorts suit! From the hot pants to the lace top to the perfectly tailored jacket with bowties on its shoulders…this outfit is 10s across the board.

Not to mention, those suede matching pumps! We live for this tangerine dream!

She rounded out her stunning ensemble with a matching Valentino bag and a pair of black tights.

But let’s get into her hair and beautiful face that’s beat to perfection. Her ombre braids styled into a lob cradle her face just right, along with her smokey eye and apricot lip.

Flawless!

Now it’s one thing to see in pictures, but it’s another thing to see in motion. I mean…just look at the 28-year-old with her stylists Wayman and Micah slaying it!

Kiki m'fn Layne!!! pic.twitter.com/qOFsGFedTi — Fiona Applebum Says Don't Give Shaun King Money!🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) January 22, 2020

No words. None.

Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Show Out During Paris Fashion Week! 5 photos Launch gallery Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Show Out During Paris Fashion Week! 1. GABRIELLE UNION AND DWAYNE WADE AT THE LI-NING SHOW, 2020 Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. GABRIELLE UNION AND DWAYNE WADE IN PARIS, 2020 Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. GABRIELLE UNION AND DWAYNE WADE AT THE RALPH & RUSSO SHOW, 2020 Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. GABRIELLE UNION AND DWAYNE WADE AT THE LAVIN MEN’S SHOW, 2020 Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. GABRIELLE UNION AND DWAYNE WADE AT THE ACNE STUDIOS SHOW, 2020 Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Show Out During Paris Fashion Week! Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Show Out During Paris Fashion Week! [caption id="attachment_3070603" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty[/caption] Fashion Week season is upon us. While everyday spectators get to model their best outfits as they run from show to show, you have stars like Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwayne Wade make complete fashion statements front row of some of the most reputable designers. Both Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade gave the ultimate couple goals as they strutted to their shows looking like a high-fashion duo. The pair has a history of stepping out in outfits that matches each other’s fly. Paris Fashion Week was no different. From Lavin to Ralph & Russo, these two kids are killing the game on the streets of Paris. My hopes are that we get to see their swag hit the front row during New York Fashion Week. Nothing like witnessing fashionable greatness in your own city. Gabrielle Union has been helping us elevate our fashion game via her NY & Company line. During her stint on America’s Got Talent, she used the platform as a way to model her designs. The collections ring true to her bubbly personality. You can count on stylish, fun, and edgy clothing at an affordable price. More recently, she broadened her collaboration to include NY & Company’s plus size brand, Fashion to Figure. In case you missed the effortless slays of the Union-Wade hybrid, here’s a look at their stylish wardrobe during Paris Fashion Week.

