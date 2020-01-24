CLOSE
Local male student told to cut his dreadlocks

A local school’s grooming policy is suddenly being enforced against an 11-year-old and his hair, according to the boy’s mother.

It’s a case of national becoming local in Cincinnati. Over the last few days, the story of a Texas high-school student who was told to either cut his dreadlocks or be barred from walking at graduation has gone viral.

Now that issue is being played out in Cincinnati.

As for young Jaiden Rice’s hair, his mother, Jasmine, says they aren’t cutting it.

But what about young Jaiden’s attendance at John Paul II Catholic School in Springfield Township? Jasmine admits she’s afraid he’ll be suspended or expelled as a result.

T

he incident began on Friday, Jan. 17 when the school’s principal approached Jaiden to tell him his hair needed a trim. Jaiden was reportedly given until last Tuesday.

Jasmine called the school office that same Friday.

“I asked her if that was true and why she was reaching out to him and not to me,” she told FOX19 NOW. “I guess she thought he, being in fifth grade, was okay to relay that message to me and make that decision. She said it was okay until the 28th to get his hair trimmed.”

Jasmine says she’s not happy with the way the situation was handled, but what vexes her more is that she says Jaiden’s hair hasn’t been an issue until now—not its length, not its style.

She also criticizes the dress code policy for being unclear.

“My thing is the policy,” she said. “It literally, it just states no hair can be past the collar. It doesn’t sate male or female. So, if this is the rule, it needs to be enforced for male and female.”

FOX19 NOW reached out to the school for comment but received none.

She wants to be clear that Jaiden loves attending school at John Paul II, that he was even moved there for a better learning experience. But she remains steadfast that they are not going to cut or trim Jaiden’s hair.

“We’re really adamant about not,” she said. “We don’t know what steps the school will take if we don’t trim. I assume it will be disciplinary. I just… I just want him to be accepted. That’s all.”

