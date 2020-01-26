Bank calls cops on man who was trying to cash check from his lawsuit

A Detroit man is suing a bank in Michigan for refusing to cash a racial discrimination check from a lawsuit he won.

Sauntore Thomas states TCF Bank refused to deposit his check from a settlement and called the cops to start a fraud investigation.

Thomas would not state the amount of the settlement check but firmly believes they would not cash it ” Because he was black” Thomas won a settlement against Enterprise Leasing Company of Detroit.

Thomas called his lawyer while at the bank to explain the situation and that the check was authentic, the bank did not process the check.