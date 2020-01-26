CLOSE
Ground Beef Recalled For Plastic Contamination

Approximately 2,020 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with plastic are being recalled by the Amity Packing Company Inc.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on Friday, the affected products were produced on Jan. 6 and were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The issue was discovered after Pre Brands LLC. received two consumer complaints reporting findings of clear, thin pliable plastic in the products.

The affected products have the establishment number “EST. 6916” printed on the right, front side of the package with lot code “0060,” case code “11402” and USE/FREEZE BY date of “01/31/2020” on the product label.

Anyone who purchased this specific product is urged not to consume it, according to FSIS. Customers should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

For more information, click here.

Source: 10TV.com

Ground Beef Recalled For Plastic Contamination  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

