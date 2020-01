The Supreme Court decided to allow the Trump administration to make it easier to deny immigrants entry to the country or residency because they have used or may used public assistance programs. The new rules establish new criteria for who is eligible and who isn’t eligible to be on the path to US Citizenship.

