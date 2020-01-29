Cincinnati: Vigil Held For Kobe Bryant, Daughter & Others In Hyde Park

A vigil was held in Hyde Park to mourne Kobe Bryant his daughter & the other people that lost their lives in that tragic helicopter crash. Radio One’s own Ronnie Iquina was on the scene.

Via FOX19

A crowd gathered near Hyde Park Square Tuesday to mourn Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The vigil began at 8:24 p.m., an homage to the two numbers Bryant wore—8 and 24—in his two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers.