CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Roger Troutman Granddaughter Dies of Overdose

Photo of Roger Troutman

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

In sad news, the granddaughter of Zapp member Roger Troutman has passed away at the young age of 21 years old from an overdose.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Lexii Alijai was found unconscious at the Loews Minneapolis Hotel on New Year’s Day. It was until Four weeks later, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office announced her official cause of death saying, “Alexis Alijai Lynch died due to mixed fentanyl and ethanol toxicity.”

In memory of Lexii Alijai, singer and friend Kehlani will headline a benefit concert in her hometown on February 19th. All proceeds will go to Lexii’s family.

She was the granddaughter of Roger Troutman, and the daughter of Roger Troutman Jr., who recorded for Capitol Records in the late 1980s.

Rest in Peace Beautiful.

 

 

 

Roger Troutman Granddaughter Dies of Overdose  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 days ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close