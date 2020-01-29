Roger Troutman Granddaughter Dies of Overdose

In sad news, the granddaughter of Zapp member Roger Troutman has passed away at the young age of 21 years old from an overdose.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Lexii Alijai was found unconscious at the Loews Minneapolis Hotel on New Year’s Day. It was until Four weeks later, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office announced her official cause of death saying, “Alexis Alijai Lynch died due to mixed fentanyl and ethanol toxicity.”

In memory of Lexii Alijai, singer and friend Kehlani will headline a benefit concert in her hometown on February 19th. All proceeds will go to Lexii’s family.

She was the granddaughter of Roger Troutman, and the daughter of Roger Troutman Jr., who recorded for Capitol Records in the late 1980s.

Rest in Peace Beautiful.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 6 hours ago

