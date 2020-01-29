CLOSE
D.L. Hughley Responds to People Bringing Up Kobe Bryant’s Rape Case

D.L. Hughley wants to make it very clear that “death does not make your life antiseptic.” In the aftermath of the death of Kobe Bryant many people around the world are shaken and grieving his loss as well as the loss of 8 other lives. But of course, there are some folks who D.L. says are insistent on bringing up “the elephant in the room,” which is Bryant’s decades old rape case. He explains that yes, Kobe was charged with a crime but he was also not convicted of that crime and it was decades ago. Kobe Bryant died a young man, and he says “whatever you liked him or didn’t like he touched the world.” He was loved and respected, nothing you say can tarnish his legacy. D.L. sends his love to all of the families affected by this tragic accident.

 

D.L. Hughley Responds to People Bringing Up Kobe Bryant’s Rape Case  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

