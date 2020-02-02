CLOSE
Teen Told to Cut off Dreads Gets 20k & Red Carpet Experience!

Premiere Of HBO Films' 'Confirmation' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Texas Teen DeAndre Arnold, 18, refused to cut his dreadlocks and received outpouring support from Ellen DeGeneres, Alicia Keys and Gabrielle Union.

TV Show Host Ellen Degeneres and Alicia Keys surprised teen with 20k scholarship.

DeAndre Arnold was also invited to the 2020 Academy Awards on February 9 by Gabrielle Union.

Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas threatens to ban Arnold from graduation unless he cut his hair due to dress code policy.

He may not be attending graduation, but he will be walking the red carpet on Hollywood’s biggest night with Actress Gabrielle Union.

It’s truly refreshing to see celebrities supporting those who are making an impact.

What are your thoughts?

