Jay-Z Reveals Why He And Beyonce Sat During Super Bowl National Anthem

Jay-Z has explained why he and Beyonce were seen sitting down during the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl. In a fan-shot video, the two remained in their seats while Demi Lovato performed the “Star Spangled Banner.” During a Q-and-A last night at Columbia University, Jay-Z revealed the action was not a protest of any sort and said that he and Beyonce were so focused on Lovato’s performance they just forgot to stand. He said that he “immediately jumped into artist mode” and wanted to make sure the show went smoothly. The rapper is a stakeholder in the Super Bowl’s musical portions.

Photos
