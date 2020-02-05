Controversial political commentator, Tomi Lahren was clearly upset that Jay-Z, Beyonce and Blue Ivy sat during the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But, D.L. says no one in the photo was standing. He believes that rich people want us to believe that America is great, but they don’t love it here; which is why they build their companies in other countries. He believes that the “construct” of America is “no different than religion.” He points out that nobody loves God or this country more than “poor people.” This is because the rich who make all of the rules that they want us to believe. The National Anthem was written while people were enslaved. He says America is what they sold us so that we “act right.”

GED Section: America Is Just Like Religion

Written By: Jamai Harris

