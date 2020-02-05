CLOSE
Wendy’s To Finally Launch Its Breakfast Menu

Wendy's in Gainesville in now open!

Source: Wendy’s / Wendy’s

It appears that Wendy’s is about to open – and wake up – a lot earlier than usual.

After watching the likes of McDonald’s, Burger King, and even Taco Bell offer up some quick and delicious breakfast offerings for years, Wendy’s has announced it will do the same starting on Mar. 2.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The breakfast menu will include a Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Frostyccino.

“People deserve a delicious, affordable and higher quality breakfast than what they’re currently getting, so that’s exactly what we’re going to serve when Wendy’s launches breakfast nationally on March 2,” said Kurt Kane, President, U.S. and Chief Commercial Officer of The Wendy’s Company.

Wendy’s have usually opened their doors at 10 a.m. depending on the location, but with the breakfast portion of the fast-food industry quickly growing, they had to jump in on it.

Will you start heading over to Wendy’s for breakfast?

 

Photos
