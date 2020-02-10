CLOSE
Amy Murray stepping down from Cincinnati City Council

Cincinnati City Council member Amy Murray is stepping down from her position, according to two sources inside Cincinnati City Hall.

Murray and Hamilton County GOP Chairman Alex Triantafilou said Monday morning that Murray would make “a special announcement about her future on the Cincinnati City Council” at a 1:30 p.m. press conference.

In a statement she released Monday, Murray said it has been a privilege to serve at City Hall.

“After 7 years on the Cincinnati City Council, I am excited to make a special announcement about my future. It has been a privilege to serve at City Hall, and I look forward to continuing my public service for the citizens of the United States. I will be sharing details about this exciting new challenge at our media event.”

According to documents WCPO received, Murray’s successor designation certificate states that council members Christopher Smitherman and Jeff Pastor will be in charge of choosing her successor.

Murray was initially appointed to council in 2011 to serve out a term; then was elected in 2013 and again in 2017. During her term as a council member, she served on the streetcar oversight as chair of the Major Projects Committee during her previous term. She worked on the committee to overhaul Cincinnati’s 911 system after the death of teen Kyle Plush.

Amy Murray stepping down from Cincinnati City Council  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

