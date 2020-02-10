CLOSE
SPORTS: Myles Garrett Meets with NFL’s Roger Goodell, Expects To Be Reinstated

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

It appears that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has made good on his promise to meet with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett for a possible reinstatement in the league.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Garrett traveled to New York City on Monday to meet with league representatives, including Goodell. While a firm decision has yet to be made, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said on Monday that the expectation is that the Pro Bowl defensive end will be reinstated soon.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely, at least for the rest of the 2019 season, for his role in the Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers brawl that took place towards the end of the Nov. 14, 2019 matchup, where he ripped off the helmet of  Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, and later hit Rudolph in the head with the Steelers helmet.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were also suspended for their roles in the brawl.  Pouncey initially was suspended for three games, but successfully won an appeal to get his suspension reduced to only two games.  Ogunjobi was suspended for only one game.

Both the Browns and Steelers were each issued a $250,000 fine.

 

Click here to read more. 

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland

SPORTS: Myles Garrett Meets with NFL’s Roger Goodell, Expects To Be Reinstated  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

