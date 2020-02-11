CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Ava DuVernay Working on a Nipsey Hussle Documentary

There's a Nipsey Hussle Documentary Coming...Will You Watch?

46th Annual NAACP Image Awards - Press Room

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

 

Netflix has won the battle for the documentary of the late Nipsey Hussle and Ava DuVernay has been tapped for her company to co-produce it. DuVernay will reportedly work on the doc alongside his family.

Nipsey Hussle In St Louis

Source: CMcGraw/Radio One Saint Louis / CMcGraw/Radio One Saint Louis

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has beaten both Apple and Amazon to be the home of the documentary and they paid a figure in the “teens of millions” for the rights. Fader.com reports that this is not Hussle’s first time working with DuVernay. He took part in the season press tour of her Oscar-nominated documentary 13th in 2016. He was shot and killed in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, there was an announcement made by his business, Marathon Clothing, and his girlfriend – Lauren London – the family is currently working on negotiating a deal with both Netflix and DuVernay on a documentary on his life.

The announcement read:

“Nipsey’s company Marathon Films, will present his feautre film documentary executive produced by RocNation and his two children Emani and Kross Asghedom. No final deal has been inked. We are currently in negotiations with Netflix for this project with Ava DuVernay, and her company ARRAY to co-produce. This documentary is very important to the family and will not be fast tracked by monetary gain and/or commercial interest.”

Will you Watch?

Ava DuVernay Working on a Nipsey Hussle Documentary  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close