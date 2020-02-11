Netflix has won the battle for the documentary of the late Nipsey Hussle and Ava DuVernay has been tapped for her company to co-produce it. DuVernay will reportedly work on the doc alongside his family.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has beaten both Apple and Amazon to be the home of the documentary and they paid a figure in the “teens of millions” for the rights. Fader.com reports that this is not Hussle’s first time working with DuVernay. He took part in the season press tour of her Oscar-nominated documentary 13th in 2016. He was shot and killed in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, there was an announcement made by his business, Marathon Clothing, and his girlfriend – Lauren London – the family is currently working on negotiating a deal with both Netflix and DuVernay on a documentary on his life.

The announcement read:

“Nipsey’s company Marathon Films, will present his feautre film documentary executive produced by RocNation and his two children Emani and Kross Asghedom. No final deal has been inked. We are currently in negotiations with Netflix for this project with Ava DuVernay, and her company ARRAY to co-produce. This documentary is very important to the family and will not be fast tracked by monetary gain and/or commercial interest.”

Will you Watch?

Ava DuVernay Working on a Nipsey Hussle Documentary was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 100.3: