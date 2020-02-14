CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

African American Chamber protests no bidding by The Port in Millennium Hotel project

Construction workers say they’re being cheated out of a chance to work on the $54 million Millennium Hotel project in Downtown.

That’s because The Port voted unanimously to skip the bidding process and award the project to a large popular contractor, even though a government entity is required to bid out big projects.

The African American Chamber calls it unfair. But The Port is calling this an urgency situation, so it says it doesn’t have to follow bidding rules.

“You’re allowed to bid on work if it’s over a certain size, and it didn’t happen in this particular instance. Why is that?” said Eric Kearney, president of the African American Chamber of Greater Cincinnati-Northern, Kentucky.

Kearney said this affects five minority-owned businesses he works with. Kearney said they didn’t want to talk on camera because they fear complaining could hurt their chances of getting future jobs.

“My members said, ‘We want a chance, we want our turn at bat,’” Kearney said. “We’d like to have an opportunity to bid on the work and to understand what the project is.

“Maybe their bid will be good, maybe their bid won’t be good, but they should at least be given the opportunity to bid on the work,” Kearney said.

The Port voted this week to allow its president, Laura Brunner, to enter into a contract with Turner Construction to demolish the closed hotel and build whatever replaces it.

A spokesperson told WCPO 9 News that bidding wasn’t required because this was an emergency, the building is unsafe, and it costs $100,000 a month in utilities.

Brunner said the contract has not been signed yet, and no date for starting the work has been set.

For the full article, click the source below

(Source)

African American Chamber protests no bidding by The Port in Millennium Hotel project  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close