New Details Of Kobe & Gigi Bryant Memorial Service Unveiled

The service will take place on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant holidaying in Portofino

Source: KIKA/WENN.com / WENN

The tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant still has many trying to process the news and this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game will be full of tributes and memories attributed to the late NBA legend. New details regarding the memorial service for the father and daughter have been unveiled and it will be open to the public at a cost that will reportedly benefit a charity.

TMZ has learned more about the upcoming memorial service, slated for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. While a number of tickets for family and invited guests will be held, an unknown amount of tickets will be available for sale and will be priced in a fashion that will honor the lives of Kobe and Gigi.

We’ll let TMZ state the rest:

We’re told tickets will be available to the general public, although there will be a number of invited guests who get tickets first, including family, friends, players, NBA officials and, we’re told, season ticket holders.

We’re told the seats that remain will be sold to the public at a price that reflects the memories of Kobe and Gigi. We’re told one of the options being discussed was to sell the upper bowl seats at $24.02 — 24 representing Kobe’s number and 2 representing Gigi’s. The net proceeds will go to a charity selected by the family. Whatever the price ends up being, our sources say it will reflect and honor Kobe and Gigi.

We don’t know which charity will be the beneficiary, but the Mamba Academy was recently renamed Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. As we reported … Vanessa Bryant says the decision for the name change — “Because there is no #24 without #2.”

The memorial service will take place on Feb. 24.

Photo: Getty

New Details Of Kobe & Gigi Bryant Memorial Service Unveiled  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
