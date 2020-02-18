CLOSE
Wendy Williams: Did She Go Too Far Talking About The Death Of Dr. Amie Harwick.

Check out this video below and you be the judge. Did Wendy Williams go too far when it seems like she appeared to make fun of the death of Dr. Amie Hawkins?

 

Via LoveBScott

First, she made an insensitive comment while describing how Harwick died to her audience, emphasizing that “she was killed. Not by Drew.”

She then took it way too far, by many people’s standards, by invoking the classic “Price Is Right” phrase “Come on down!” as she first looked up and then down to the floor as if watching something — or someone — fall.

This proved even too much for her audience, who gasped audibly when she made her “not by Drew” comment, and met her follow-up joke with groans and dead silence.

 

Photos
