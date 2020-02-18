L.A. to Clear 65,000 Pot Convictions!

Good news for marijuana smokers in L.A. County who caught a charge! Your conviction may very well be overturned. L.A. county is willing to overturn decades old minor marijuana convictions thanks to the help of a non-profit organization called, ‘Code for America.’

According to APNews, marijuana was legalized in California in 2016 but there are still thousands of pending and convicted cases. Over 65,000 people could have their marijuana convictions overturned thanks to the county’s use of an algorithm to determine eligibility. The program is called, ‘Clear My Record,’ and it intends to save thousand of dollars and countless hours for thousands of people who otherwise would have to hire attorneys to clear their records.

Officials estimate that those receiving the clearances are 45% Latino, 32% African American and 20% White.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 8 hours ago

