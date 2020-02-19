CLOSE
Esther Scott: Boyz N The Hood Actress Dead At The Age Of 66

Boyz N The Hood actress Esther Scott has passed at the age of 66…

via TMZ:

She was surrounded by family and loved ones at the time she died. Her sister, Shaun, tells us, “She loved what she did. She would get stopped on the street often and people would recognize her — but they didn’t know her name. Hopefully now people will remember her name, her work and the contributions she gave to the entertainment industry.”

Esther had a massive resume, having appeared in at least 73 films and shows dating back to the ’80s. She’s perhaps most well known for her role as Bridget, one of Nat Turner’s relatives, in 2016’s ‘Birth of a Nation.’ Esther’s been in several other projects, however. LoveBScott

