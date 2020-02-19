Cincinnati Police: Unveils New Tasers, Holsters & Body Cams

Most of the officers will already have their cameras turned on, but this is a fail-safe in case they do not. “In the event that something happens that they didn’t have (their body cam) activated, a sudden incident that they just didn’t have the ability, and the had to pull their firearm, this will activate it for them,” CPD Executive Assistant Chief Teresa Theetge explained.“It’s just one less thing to think about in a very critical situation,” CPD Lt. Steve Saunders said. “ The technology is truly a game-changer for us.” The body cameras also have the ability to Livestream.