CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati Police: Unveils New Tasers, Holsters & Body Cams

Cincinnati Police unveil new technology they have new Body cams & new handgun holster technology so that every time an officer pulls their gun it will automatically turn their body camera on. I’m glad they are taking the right steps to upgrade their technology to make us feel safe.

Via Fox19

Most of the officers will already have their cameras turned on, but this is a fail-safe in case they do not.  “In the event that something happens that they didn’t have (their body cam) activated, a sudden incident that they just didn’t have the ability, and the had to pull their firearm, this will activate it for them,”   CPD Executive Assistant Chief Teresa Theetge explained.“It’s just one less thing to think about in a very critical situation,” CPD Lt. Steve Saunders said. “  The technology is truly a game-changer for us.”  The body cameras also have the ability to Livestream.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

& , body cams , Cincinnati Police , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Holsters , new , taser , Unveils

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close