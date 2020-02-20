CLOSE
Cleveland Brown Gregory Robinson Arrested For Carrying 157 Pounds of Weed!?

Cleveland Browns v Arizona Cardinals

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Remember that Paula Abdul song that went two steps forward I’ll take two steps back?  Well with the Cleveland Browns that hook could be applied to the team on any given day.  Just when they got the great news of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s indefinite suspension being lifted (two steps forward), they get the news that Cleveland Browns player Gregory Robinson was arrested after US Border Patrol agents found 157 pounds of marijuana in a car and could possibly be facing 20 years in federal prison (two steps back) .

According to a report 27 year old Gregory  Robinson and another passenger were in an Uber near the Mexican border when dogs picked up a scent.  Upon investigation border patrol found approximately 157 pounds of marijuana inside several large duffel bags in the car.  Allegedly the Uber drive was asked to say the bags were his, but the Uber driver was like hell to the nah, he wouldn’t have given them a ride had he known they were riding dirty.

