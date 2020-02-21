CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Millennials, We’re Old: Movies That Turn 20 In 2020

Movie Poster For 'Bring It On'

Source: Buyenlarge / Getty

Remember when you weren’t even old enough to buy cigarettes or alcohol? Or how about not being old enough to rent a car? Yea, those days are behind us, Millennials. We’re — dare I say it — full blown adults.

Time is moving pretty fast, and if you don’t stop to look around every once in a while, you could miss it. Ever watch a movie so often that you forget it’s dated? Or do you have a special song in rotation so much that you forget it’s not a new top 40 hit? Us too. 2020 means that the year 2000 was 20 years ago — mind blowing.

As we age, we often forget that the people, places and things we love are aging too. Like our favorite films, for example. “Bring It On” was an instant classic when it hit theaters on February 7, 2000. It’s been two decades since it’s release, and one thing’s for sure, Gabrielle Union doesn’t look a day older than she did as an East Compton Clover.

 

But look on the bright side — we got to grow up during a time of great film and television. Before social media took over and became the hub for content. Too much content might I add.

So in honor of the glorious year that was 2000, let’s take a look at some of our favorite films that turn 20 this year.

Millennials, We’re Old: Movies That Turn 20 In 2020  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close