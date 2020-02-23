CLOSE
Nia Long Giving Out Scholarship & Producing New Film. (Photo)

The 49-year-old actress, Nia Long  is set to star in a drama titled, Dreams of the Moon, based on true story.

According to Theybf.com she will be the executive producer of this film.

Clearly Nia Long is booked and busy.

She also announced a new scholarship to honor the legacy of her father,Doughtry Long.

Read more about the projects she sis working on HERE.

