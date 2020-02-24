CLOSE
Hall & Oates Member Has Slept with Thousands of Women!

It Was So Many Women that He Lost Count!

6th Annual Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival - Day 3

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

One of the dopest blue eyed soul bands to ever touch the stage is the legendary Hall & Oates. They ruled the 70’s & 80’s and were heartthrobs as well. Even though, Daryl Hall was considered the most popular of the two but that didn’t stop John Oates from getting all the ladies. As a matter of fact, Oates says he slept with thousands of women!

2017 Hall and Oates Concert

Source: Client Provided / Smart Financial Centre

According to PageSix, Oates estimates that he slept with THOUSANDS of women back in the day, but there were so many he lost track. He says, quote, “If you didn’t live through the ’70s and ’80s, if you weren’t a rock star during that time, there’s no way you can comprehend what it was like. There were no cell phones and people taking pictures of everything you did.  There was no social media.”

Daryl Hall & John Oates play the SSE Hydro in Glasgow

Source: Peter Kaminski/WENN.com / WENN

He added that all of that changed along with something else from those days:  The famous mustache. He says, quote, “I didn’t want to be that ’80s guy with the giant mustache . . . I shaved it off, it was gone.  I became someone else.”

What a rockstar life. Rock on Hall & Oates!

Hall & Oates Member Has Slept with Thousands of Women!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

