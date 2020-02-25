CLOSE
Sheriffs identify missing 75-year-old NKY man’s body

A 75-year-old Northern Kentucky man, who went missing last week, has been found dead.

Grant County Sheriff’s office announced his death Tuesday.

George Ignaszak was reported missing by his family last week.

He was found deceased in his pick up truck on Saturday.

Fox 19 reports that they believe he ran off the road and got stuck in a ravine.

After an autopsy, it has been determined that he passed from hypothermia.

Ignaszak’sn family said that the 75-year-old suffered from earlier stages of dementia and believe that he was disoriented and got lost.

The last time the family had seen him was Feb. 18 when they reported a missing person report.

