Bill Cosby Slams Harvey Weinstein Verdict In Instagram Post

Bill Cosby took to Instagram to speak out about Harvey Weinstein’s conviction on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape, insisting there was a “lack” of due process in the disgraced movie mogul’s trial.

Official Statement From Andrew Wyatt Regarding The Verdict Of Harvey Weinstein: This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public opinion. There’s no way you would have anyone believe that Mr. Weinstein was going to receive a fair and impartial trial. Also, this judge showed that he wanted a conviction by sending the jurors back to deliberate, after they were hung on many of the counts. Here’s the question that should haunt all Americans, especially wealthy and famous men…Where do we go in this country to find fairness and impartiality in the judicial system; and where do we go in this country to find Due Process? Lastly, if the #metoo movement isn’t just about Becky [White women], I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves. This is a very sad day in the American Judicial System. #FreeBillCosby #FarFromFinished #DueProcess #JusticeReform

Following the trial’s conclusion in Manhattan, New York City, on Monday, Weinstein was remanded into custody and now faces up to 29 years in prison on the felony charges.

Cosby, who is currently serving a 10-year jail sentence in prison after being convicted of three counts of sexual assault.

