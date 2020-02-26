CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In Florida

Last September, a police officer in Orlando, Florida made national headlines after he arrested a 6-year-old and 8-year-old at a local elementary school.

Now, newly released bodycam footage shows the incident in which fired officer Dennis Turner arrested a crying six-year-old and bragging that she broke his record for the youngest person he’d ever placed in handcuffs.

“Please let me go,” the child pleads with the officers. The child allegedly kicked and punched staff members at the school, with police repeatedly claiming at the time that one staff member saying she wanted to press charges against the child. The staff member later disputed the police’s account of the incident, saying that they did not want the child to be placed under arrest.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Orlando Police Department, I apologize to the children involved and their families,” Orlando police chief Orlando Rolon said back in September. “As a grandfather of three children less than 11 years old, I can only imagine how traumatic this was for everyone involved.”

RELATED: Florida Police Officer Fired After Arresting 6-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old At Elementary School

Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In Florida  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close