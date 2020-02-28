CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: What You Need To Know About Tattoo Removal

Rear view of a woman walking in the city

Source: FG Trade / Getty

You were young, spontaneous and in your prime. That tattoo didn’t seem like such a bad idea, or something you’d regret in the long run. But now, the sight of it is a permanent reminder of a massive youthful mistake. Sh*t happens. Now what? Well sis, you have options.

With the current rise in celebrities getting tattoos on their face, a la Amber Rose’s

forehead ink, we spoke to Board-certified plastic surgeon and RealSelf.com contributor, Dr. David Shafer, who broke down the cost of tattoo removal as well as other options that may save you money.

HB: What are the options for removing your tattoo?

Dr. David Shafer: The best option is to not get the tattoo on you face in the first place.  People should think long and hard about the long term ramifications of having a tattoo on their face.  However, once they have made the mistake, they have four options: keep the tattoo, get a new tattoo to cover the original one, laser tattoo removal or surgical tattoo excision.

HB: What tattoos do people most get removed?

Dr. David Shafer: I had a patient one time that had her boyfriend’s name tattooed along her entire arm.  The next day he broke up with her and she realized she made a huge mistake.  So, definitely don’t get a tattoo someone’s name that may not remain in your life such as a boyfriend or girlfriend.  If you are going to do a name, maybe get your kid’s name.  Other mistake tattoos are those representing a face or other highly detailed picture.  If the artist is not highly-skilled, you will be left with a cartoonish rendition of what you were expecting.  Also, the body changes over time with weight loss and skin laxity, so pictures can become distorted over time.

HB: Are these options friendly for POC, especially dark skin people?

Dr. David Shafer: Darker skin is tough. Laser is best on lighter skin since the pigment in dark skin can also attract the laser energy and cause burn injury to the skin. We like our Picoway laser from Syneron Candela which can often be used safely on darker skin types.

HB: What is the process of laser tattoo removal?

With laser tattoo reduction/removal, the laser energy is transferred to the tattoo pigment. The pigment is broken up and the body’s natural healing mechanisms remove the pigment fragments.  However, there are many factors which can affect the laser effect such as the skin type, the tattoo ink quality, the depth of the ink in the skin and the color of the ink.

HB: How much does it cost and how long does it take to be fully effective?

Dr. David Shafer: Depending on the tattoo color/quality and the location/depth of the tattoo it can take anywhere from four to 10 treatments. There is no way to guarantee patients the number of treatments or even if the tattoo can be completely removed.

HB: What are the dangers?

Dr. David Shafer: It is very important to go to a laser tattoo specialist under the supervision of a doctor such as a plastic surgeon or dermatologist.  While lasers are generally safe and very effective, in inexperienced hands or when patients are not screened properly patients can be burned or injured.

See before and after tattoo removal photos, here.

RELATED STORIES:

13 Bad A** Photos Of Amber Rose’s Tattoos

Mel B Cuts Her Ex-Husband’s Name From Her Body In Extreme Tattoo Removal

amber rose tattoo

13 Bad A** Photos Of Amber Rose's Tattoos

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Bad A** Photos Of Amber Rose's Tattoos

Continue reading 13 Bad A** Photos Of Amber Rose’s Tattoos

13 Bad A** Photos Of Amber Rose's Tattoos

[caption id="attachment_3072998" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty[/caption] Amber Rose not only challenges traditional ideals of feminism, she also challenges archaic beauty standards. The bald beauty continues to push the boundaries of what is considered appropriate behavior for women. And her latest ink -- a forehead tattoo that reads the names of her two sons -- does precisely that. Yes, Amber Rose got Slash and Bash tattoed on her forehead. https://www.instagram.com/p/B8eUTaznFZE/ It's bold. It's in your face. It's Amber Rose doing what Amber Rose does...start conversation. If anything, she's true to her brand, which is unapologetic and authentic. It's been a while since she's shot to the top of the trending tab on Twitter, but her tattoo debut is sparking plenty of reactions. Amber's latest ink should come as no surprise. Sis has two tattoo sleeves. Whether you agree with the latest addition to her in inked masterpiece, she makes it looks sexy and stylish. Keep scrolling to see some bad a** photos of Amber's tattoos.

Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: What You Need To Know About Tattoo Removal  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close