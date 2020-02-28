CLOSE
City Councilmember Greg Landsman says he gave Tamaya Dennard $1,000

Greg Landsman said he was raised to help friends in need.

The City Councilmember said that’s why he gave his colleague Tamaya Dennard $1,000 when she asked him for money last year.

“My heart went out to her at the time. I thought I could be helpful. I hope I was,” Landsman said Thursday.

But Landsman said he made sure it was legal first.

“I checked with the solicitor. I wanted to make sure I was OK to do that,” he said.

Landsman said he was anguished when Dennard was arrested Tuesday on federal corruption charges. Dennard is accused of soliciting more than $16,000 from an attorney representing the county in exchange for votes.

The amount of money involved, according to the FBI affidavit, was especially hard to comprehend, Landsman said.

“The whole thing is awful and sad,” said Landsman, “but the amounts of money, it wasn’t just something I could reconcile with, with what I had experienced, which was somebody had reached out, a friend, a colleague, who said, ‘Look, I’m trying to get through some financial hardship. My mother is facing an eviction. I don’t want to have that be in the paper. Can you help out?’ Versus the amount of money she was asking others for.”

