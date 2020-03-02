James Lipton, the man who has invited us into the personal thoughts of so many celebrities, has unfortunately passed away at 93 years old.

According to NYDailyNews, Lipton launched his career writing for and acting on soap operas, including 10 years on “The Guiding Light.” He was best known for the interview series “Inside the Actors Studio,” which launched out of the New School in New York where it was initially intended as a class at the Actors Studio Drama and grew into something much bigger.

Lipton hosted a plethora of Hollywood A-listers, including Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Barbra Streisand, Al Pacino, Martin Scorcese, Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper, George Clooney, and more. “Inside the Actors Studio” ran for 23 years on Bravo and earned 20 Emmy nominations, winning in 2013 for outstanding informational series or special.

May he rest in power. Thanks for your service James Lipton!

James Lipton Dies at 93 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 4 hours ago

