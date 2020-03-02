CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

James Lipton Dies at 93

We've Lost Another Legend.....

James Lipton, the man who has invited us into the personal thoughts of so many celebrities, has unfortunately passed away at 93 years old.

According to NYDailyNews, Lipton launched his career writing for and acting on soap operas, including 10 years on “The Guiding Light.” He was best known for the interview series “Inside the Actors Studio,” which launched out of the New School in New York where it was initially  intended as a class at the Actors Studio Drama and grew into something much bigger.

Lipton hosted a plethora of Hollywood A-listers, including Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Barbra Streisand, Al Pacino, Martin Scorcese, Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper, George Clooney, and more. “Inside the Actors Studio” ran for 23 years on Bravo and earned 20 Emmy nominations, winning in 2013 for outstanding informational series or special.

May he rest in power. Thanks for your service James Lipton!

James Lipton Dies at 93  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close