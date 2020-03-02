Oprah Winfrey went viral this weekend after she took a tumble on stage! What’s so ironic is she was in the middle of giving a speech on balance when she stumbled over herself and fell all the way down to the ground.

Watch the video below, and you better not laugh….

The incident happened during her speech at her Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life on Focus Tour. After she stumbled and fell she quickly sat and said, “Wrong Shoes.” The audience was taken aback, you heard a few gasps and few giggles. People.com reported that Stedman quickly rushed to the stage to make sure his boo was ok. After falling, Oprah took off her shoes and remained barefoot until eventually slipping on some sneakers.

The internet had a field day with the video and many said it was her Karma and that the ghost of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jackson tripped her up. They even imposed Kobe crossing her over in the video.

Oprah posted an update on her IG Sunday:

The caption read, “Sunday Reading and icing. Thank you all for your kind wishes. Yes I slipped on stage and I’m now a meme. But so grateful to be only a little sore. Turning the day into what @michelleobama calls #selfcareSunday.”

Oprah Falls on Stage!! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 100.3: