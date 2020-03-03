CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Wendy Williams Says She And Nene Leakes Were Racially Profiled At High-End Department Store

Over the weekend, friends NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams were hanging out. The two ended up going shopping at the luxury New York City department store Bergdorf Goodman.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Wendy posted about their little outing on her Instagram page.

From the outside looking in, it might have seemed that these two rich women went into that store, balled out, sipped champagne and lived the glamorous life.

But today, during her Hot Topics segment, Wendy revealed that the shopping trip ended up leaving a pretty bad taste in her mouth.

“NeNe sent her car. The car picked me up. Dropped me off at Bergdorf. The girls were waiting. This is like a glamour suite they have a Bergdorf. I’m on the phone with my sister…So I didn’t put this on Instagram because it got vetoed by people upstairs. We each had a sales girl. We gave them each all of our sizes. They’re fetching stuff…NeNe bought a handful of gowns. Marlo charged a whole bunch of stuff. But let me tell something about these girls.

We not just shopped, we went upstairs and had lunch the whole bit. The three of us takeover. And can I tell you something about security. They treated us like “the hood” that they treat us. (Wendy rubs the back of her palm.) Yup and that’s alls I’m gonna say. You can earn what you want, you can do what you want. But when you are what you are you better not be surprised about how people treat you. We were followed like we were about to do something. So when this place tells me that I can’t post this picture, ‘I’m like I’m posting it on ‘Hot Topics’ then and I’m going to tell you exactly what it is.”

You can listen to Wendy’s full Hot Topics segment in the video below. The portion about the shopping trip starts at the 5:40 part.

This story was originally posted on Madamenoire.com

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Wendy Williams Says She And Nene Leakes Were Racially Profiled At High-End Department Store  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close