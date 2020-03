Following reports that Flavor Flav was kicked out of the group Public Enemy he decided to get some things off of his chest. Flav responded on Twitter on Monday, addressing band leader Chuck D directly: “You wanna destroy something we’ve built over 35 years OVER POLITICS?,” he wrote. “I’m very disappointed in you and your decisions right now.”

Hot Off The Wire: Flavor Flav Strikes Back was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 100.3: