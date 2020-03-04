CLOSE
Eva Marcille: Ex Boyfriend Kevin McCall Wants To Reunite ‘Therapy Is Needed’

Looks like our very own Eva’s ex Kevin McCall wants them to get therapy.

via People:

On Monday, McCall, 34, opened up about Marcille on his Instagram Stories, revealing that he wants the two of them and their daughter — 6-year-old Marley Rae — to get professional help to work through their issues.

“I feel therapy is needed for all 3 of us honestly,” McCall wrote. “We’ve let society, entertainment and media exploit our family problems instead of being solution based. Your family is under attack next. Pray and praise God in the midst.” (LoveBScott

