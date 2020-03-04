CLOSE
12-year-old girl shot inside an East Price Hills home

A 12-year-old girl was shot while inside an East Price Hill home on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Hawthrone Avenue in East Price Hill.

WLWT reports that the young girl was visiting a friend’s house when the house was possibly involved in a drive-by shooting.

The 12-year-old was on the second floor of the multi-family home when she was shot in her side.

She was taken to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition.

The other children and adults in the house were not hurt.

Cincinnati Police Department is looking for multiple suspects but does not have descriptions of the gunmen.

