Azriel Clary: R. Kelly Forced Me to Eat My Own Feces!!

R. Kelly Forced Azriel Clary to do What????

I just said to myself last night that things are pretty quiet between R. Kelly’s girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage and now the bottom is falling out once again. Azriel is talking and she is making some shocking claims in a new documentary about what R. Kelly forced her to do on camera. You’re not gonna believe this.

Check out the clip below:

Gasp!!!!! According to TheJasmineBrand, in the footage, Azriel claims, “He has a video of me- he made me do this video, actually, of me doing a number two in a cup, and then eating it, out of the cup.”

In the next clip, Azriel  can be heard speaking on the phone to a man who believed to be R. Kelly saying,

“Azriel Clary: It’s done. It’s over. It’s over. You may not even make it to trial.

R. Kelly: I love you.

Azriel: I’m so sorry for you. I’m sorry. I really did love you.”

“R. Kelly: [sobbing] I love you. I wasn’t-

Azriel: And you lied to me, and you used me, and you played me.

R. Kelly: I love you.”

WOW!!!!!!!!

Azriel Clary: R. Kelly Forced Me to Eat My Own Feces!!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

