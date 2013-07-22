CLOSE
AM BUZZ: Rihanna Breaks Down; Joseline & Stevie Engaged?; Kelly Rowland Stranded & More

Rihanna Breaks Down

The end of the “Diamonds World Tour” is nearing faster than Rihanna can handle, and the “Stay” songstress couldn’t fight back tears while on stage for one of her final performances. “Thank you so much. I can’t believe this s**t. Y’all make me so happy, this is everything that matters to me,” she said wiping away water from her cheeks. “And to stand here and feel the love in this room throughout this entire tour…It’s coming to the end of the tour and it’s sad. I hate saying ‘Goodbye.’  You guys showed me so much love in this room tonight. I love you guys.” The Lille, France arena erupted with applause and screams.

It’s nice to see Rihanna show some humility in the midst of countless braggadocious Instagram flicks, moments of recklessness upon fans, etc.

