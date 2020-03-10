Tami Roman got herself a new gig exposing infidelity!! The actress/reality star/comedian has scored a new show with VH1.

Tami is not new to appearing on reality shows. She says she is not returning to Basketball Wives: L.A. but still has her social media presence with her ‘Bonnet Chronicles’ and she’ll be back on our TV screens with her new Cheaters-style show. According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the show is tentatively called “Unfaithful” and the pilot has already been filmed.

Would you watch?

Tami Roman To Host New VH1 Show Exposing Cheaters was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 5 hours ago

