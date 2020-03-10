CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Coachella Reportedly Postponed Until October Over Coronavirus Fears

Another day, another coronavirus caused pushback. One of America’s biggest music festivals is reportedly about to postpone till the fall. Forbes is citing multiple sources that claim that The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been postponed over coronavirus concerns. Instead of the festival taking place on the weekends of April 10th and 17th, it will reportedly be moved to the weekends of October 9th and 16th.

The impending pushback comes after festivals like Austin’s SXSW and Miami’s Ultra Music Festival were canceled.

Coachella line up

Source: press handout / Coachella

Rage Against the Machine was set to headline alongside Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. No word yet on if the lineup will change for this year’s delayed fest.

Rolling Stone reports that a health professional told them the safest way to mitigate risk at large gatherings is to avoid going altogether — simply because of the nature of the events.

“You’re going to have the same risk just because you’re with a lot of people,” Celine Thum, the chief medical officer at emergency medical services provider Paradocs Worldwide, told Rolling Stone last week. “These hazards are present at every festival.

So far Coachella has yet to make the official announcement on the postponement but that is reportedly soon to come.

What do YOU think will be canceled next over coronavirus fears???

 

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

