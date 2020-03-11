CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Naomi Campbell: Walks Through The Airport In Hazmat Suit!!!

Naomi Campbell is not playing with yall when it comes to the Coronavirus stuff… Homegirl walked through the airport with a hazmat suit.

Via LoveBScott

Naomi Campbell‘s airport style is looking a little different amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the supermodel, 49, shared several Instagram photos of herself at the Los Angeles International Airport, in which she could be seen wearing a white hazmat suit, a blue face mask, safety goggles and purple gloves as she caught her flight.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

airport , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Hazmat Suit , in , naomi campbell , The , Through , Walks

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
unsung
unsung cruise 2020 ads
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 days ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close