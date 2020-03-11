CLOSE
New Dating Site for ‘Less Endowed’ Men!!

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

Everybody needs love, even men that are not well endowed. Now, there is a website for that. ‘Dinky One’ is a new website that caters specifically to men with small penises.

According to Mashable.com, Dinky One hopes to break the hurtful stigma. The founder, David Minns, says, “Dinky One lets smaller men date people outside their circle of friends with the safety that everyone using the site is fully aware. Members can focus on shared interests and get on with dating.” Dinky One hopes to combat the pressure by the media and porn industries to confirm to certain ideals — in this case, a big penis.

The site launched on Monday (March 9th) with 27,000 members and they’ve added 5,000 in the past day alone.  A fifth of the men who join are gay or bi, but anyone — straight, queer, trans — can join.

Have you ever joined a niche site? For more info on Dinky One, click here.

New Dating Site for ‘Less Endowed’ Men!!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Close