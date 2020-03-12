CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Breaking: The NBA To Suspend It’s Season Due To CoronaVirus

Chicago Bulls v Indiana Pacers

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

The NBA will suspend it’s 2019-2020 season until further notice” after one of its players tested positive with the CoronaVirus COVID-19. NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania both reported the news.

Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive with the virus, leading to the NBA’s decision which will take effect after tonight’s game.

 

We will have more on this as it develops.

RELATED: Report: NCAA Tournament Will Be Played Without Fans In Attendance

RELATED: City of Cincinnati Declared a State of Emergency Due to Coronavirus

Breaking: The NBA To Suspend It’s Season Due To CoronaVirus  was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 days ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close