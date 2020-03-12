CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Utah Jazz Player Test Positive For Coronavirus, Teams Forced to Self Quarantine

The NBA has canceled the rest of the season due to players coming in content with coronavirus.

According to USA Today, Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive after making a mockery of the virus on Monday by touching microphones in a press setting.

Players on the Utah Jazz along with teams that have played within the last 10 days are told to self-quarantine.

In a Twitter statement, the NBA says they are using this hiatus to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

Utah Jazz Player Test Positive For Coronavirus, Teams Forced to Self Quarantine  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
