Utah Jazz Player Test Positive For Coronavirus, Teams Forced to Self Quarantine

The NBA has canceled the rest of the season due to players coming in content with coronavirus.

According to USA Today, Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positive after making a mockery of the virus on Monday by touching microphones in a press setting.

So…here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned… #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020

Players on the Utah Jazz along with teams that have played within the last 10 days are told to self-quarantine.

In a Twitter statement, the NBA says they are using this hiatus to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

