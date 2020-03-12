CLOSE
2nd Utah Jazz Player Test Positive for Coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell

Source: NBA Photos / NBA Photos

Unfortunately, a second Utah Jazz player has tested positive for the coronavirus. This news comes after the NBA has suspended the rest of 2019-2020 season due to Jazz player Rudy Gobert testing positive.

According to CBSSports.com, Utah Jazz All-Star forward Donovan Mitchell has tested positive as well for the virus. Gobert had reportedly been careless in the locker room in terms of touching other players and their belongings despite warnings about the severity of the situation. He even touched all of the microphones during his press conference Monday, seemingly mocking the virus. The hotel in Oklahoma City where the Jazz were staying has now been closed to the public.

 

Check out the footage below:

The Jazz confirmed the postive test in a statement writing:

As a follow-up to yesterday’s positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player. We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward.

For more information, click here.

2nd Utah Jazz Player Test Positive for Coronavirus  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

