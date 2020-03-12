CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Is Eyebrow Lamination Changing The Game?

Close-Up Of Woman Wearing Make-Up At Home

Source: Umehz Charles / EyeEm / Getty

These days when it comes to pulling together a beauty look, nothing quite makes the right impression like a stunning set of brows. Whether you have thin brows or thick brows, the goal is to give your eyebrows a full and sculpted look. And thanks to eyebrow lamination, it has just become easier.

Sure brow lamination is going up against microblading and eyebrow products such as brow gels, eyebrow pencil and pomades, but by the looks of it, it’s in a class of its own.

According to Allure, the technique originated in Russia, with beauty lovers flaunting slicked up brows at a perfect symmetry. And if you’re a firm believer that eyebrows make your beauty look, one glance at this technique will drive your point home.

So what is brow lamination you may ask? This technique takes thin or bushy brows and smoothes it out. Once they are smoothed to perfection, your brow hairs are lifted at a vertical angle to achieve the perfect brow. The process starts with a lifting cream placed on the brows, which allows them to shift into a new shape. Then, the brow hairs are brushed in place, and a neutralizer is applied on top to keep the brows in their new shape. Finally, a hydrating oil is layered over the brows to give you a fresh out of the salon look.

After that, you can pluck tweeze, wax or tint your brows to suit your style. Best of all, this technique lasts up to two months.

While most people can only count on their brow tech to give them freshly sculpted brows or their products of choice, brow lamination has changed the game. While some people would rather stay away from using excess product, this technique meets pretty much everyone’s needs.

Not to mention, this technique can work on almost any set of brows. From thin, bushy, or a set of overplucked brows, brow lamination can pull your look together.

What say you? You down to try the brow lamination trend? Sound off in the comment section below.

DON’T MISS:

Beauty Advice: Tips For Growing Out Your Brows And Lashes

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You feeling The New Christmas Tree Eyebrows Trend

How To Get Fat Brows

Is Eyebrow Lamination Changing The Game?  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 days ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close