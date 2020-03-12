A Tip On Sanitizing Your Nails From Jada Pinkett-Smith

With the coronavirus declared a pandemic and global fear at an all-time high, health officials are urging folks to wash their hands! Red Table Talk host and beloved actress Jada Pinkett-Smith took to Instagram to reiterate the basic precaution and remind us not to forget our nails.

Jada gave us some passed-down tips and tricks for sanitizing her nails. “We have to make sure we wash the top surface and the bottom surface of our nails for 20-30 seconds .” she says in a demonstrative video.

Tip 1: “Not only do we need to dry our hands, we need to dry our nails.”

As mentioned by Jada, the recommended time for wash your hands and nails is 20-30 seconds or to the sound of the Thong Song chorus. Think: “She had dumps like a truck, truck, truck/ thighs like what, what, what/ all night long…let me see that thong…” and repeat. After washing your hands, make sure to thoroughly dry them and underneath your nails.

Tip 2: “With hand sanitizer, don’t just sanitize your hands, you have to make sure we sanitize our nails– on top and underneath on each finger on each hand.”

It’s common knowledge that bacteria and pathogens can live underneath nails, which is why it is important to wash your hands, or, at the least, use hand sanitizer. But even then, you should get it under those extra surface layers.

Jada admitted she’ll probably cut her nails as a preventative measure, but is trying to hold onto them so she can stay cute. Lol. We feel you girl. Moral of the story — wash your hands.

Posted 20 hours ago

