CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

2020 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony in Cleveland Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARD-HALLOFFAME

Source: STF / Getty

Due to the cases and health concerns involving the coronavirus disease, the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been postponed, according to a spokesperson.

The annual event, which was to take place this year in Cleveland at the Public Auditorium on May 2 to a sold out crowd, has not been rescheduled as of yet.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“The health and safety of our fans and visitors is our highest priority.  Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year,” the Rock Hall said in a statement.

The artists who are supposed to be inducted are Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex, and The Doobie Brothers.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of STF and Getty Images

33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

16 photos Launch gallery

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

Continue reading Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock Hall Of Fame Induction 2018

2020 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony in Cleveland Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 days ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close