CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Saweetie Collaborates With Morphe To Bring Us Her First Ever Beauty Collection

Backstage with Saweetie collection

Source: Morphe / Morphe

Another day, another beauty collab for rapper Saweetie. Just yesterday, we reported that she has become the face of KISS Edge Fixer Glued Gel. Now the slick-edged beauty will be joining forces with mega-brand Morphe to launch Backstage with Saweetie.

This launch is unique because it is Saweetie’s first campaign with color cosmetics and Morphe’s first partnership with a musical artist. Both brands are bold and vibrant, making this joint venture one for the books.

As part of the collaboration, Saweetie will be launching her first lip gloss collection entitled, Icy Lips by Saweetie ($18.00). It will consist of three shades; BO$$ TYCOON, a shimmering peachy pink color, MONEY MAMI, a shimmering gold color, and 8”, a shimmery violet color. 

Backstage with Saweetie collection

Source: Morphe / Morphe

The 24-Shade Artist Pass Artistry Palette ($29.00) is a collection of highly pigmented eye shadows. You’ll get a full mixture of bold colors and fun glitters.  Saweetie clearly thought of everything. Included in the Morphe collaboration is a limited-edition Mini Continuous Setting Mist in the scent of Saweet Peach ($10.00), and the VIP Sweep, a stunning 6-piece eye and face Silicone Glitter Packer Brush set.

Saweetie is on the move! First a fashion collaboration with Pretty Little Thing, then a hair collab with KISS Edge Fixer Glued Gel, and now an fun beauty collection with Morphe. I’m positive there is so much more in store for the rapper.

The collection launches globally on Morphe.com and in Morphe stores on Friday, March 20th, and in Ulta stores on Sunday, April 5th. What do you think? Will you be shopping Backstage with Saweetie?

DON’T MISS…

Shellacked! Saweetie Is The Face Of KISS Edge Fixer Glued Gel

Saweetie Turns Heads At Milan Fashion Week

Saweetie Brings Us An ICY Collection Via Her Collaboration With Pretty Little Thing

Saweetie Collaborates With Morphe To Bring Us Her First Ever Beauty Collection  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 days ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close